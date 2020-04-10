In the sink? It’s time to call in beer on tap at the end of the lock

Millions of pints of beer in barrels will have to be converted to animal feed or fertilizer following the Covid-19 pandemic – although the cost falls on breweries, not on tax collectors.

The sudden closure of pubs on March 15 left thousands of barrels unused in pubs across the country. At the time, large breweries promised to take back unused stocks and issue credit notes to tax collectors.

However, the more general restrictions on unnecessary movements that occurred on March 27 made this impossible given the scale of the operations involved.

Heineken, which also distributes well-known brands such as Murphy stout, Foster lager, Tiger beer and Orchard Thieves cider, said it spent the first few days after March 15 helping customers clean up their ranges beer and cider.

“We have also started to prepare the lifting of open casks in the stores. The tightening of government travel restrictions on March 27 meant that this work had to be stopped to protect our employees and our customers.

Barrels to be consumed preferably

“When these restrictions are lifted and it is safe to do so, we will start this job again quickly,” a company spokesperson told the Irish Times.

Barrels are generally dated for up to four months, but the lockdown should have lasted at least seven weeks before the restrictions were lifted. Even then, there is no guarantee that pubs will be allowed to open.

The kegs that have already been opened will certainly be eliminated because the beer they contain is supposed to be drunk within two weeks. The restrictions came in just when the tax collectors had ordered actions for St. Patrick’s weekend.

“We were locked up and loaded for Paddy Day,” with additional inventory brought in for National Day when the public houses were closed on March 15, said Cork pub owner Benny McCabe.

“It’s a tragedy, but we all have to suck it up,” said Mr. McCabe, owner of the Crane Lane Theater and more than a dozen pubs in Cork, as well as Arthur Maye in Donnybrook, Dublin.

When the lockdown approaches its still unknown end, the brewing companies will bring the beer back to their factories and wait for the revenue officials to come and measure their quantity.

The brewers will claim excise duties on beer that they have already sold to pubs but that they will take back and replace with fresh products.

The stout, lager and ale products will then be eliminated.

The brewers have decided to take over the big disposable beer.

Animal feed and fertilizers

They told pub owners that they would not charge them for the beer they would bring back when the shutters of public houses in the country were finally reopened.

Ireland has around 7,000 pubs. A modest pub will have up to 10 different beers on tap, with many drinking emporiums more than double that number.

Once a barrel is connected to a beer tap, brewers recommend that it be used in a week or two, and once opened, it can no longer be sealed and stored for later use. Most barrels contain up to 90 pints.

A source at a large brewery said the beer would not be poured. Instead, it will be evaporated and the rest converted to animal feed or fertilizer.

Diageo, owner of Guinness, said in a statement that he will put in place a “comprehensive plan to facilitate the return of aged barrels when government restrictions are relaxed.”

Pub owners are delighted that their businesses, already severely shaken by the foreclosure, will not experience further loss when they reopen.

“The brewers stood by their customers,” said a spokesperson for the Irish Winegrowers’ Federation, which represents pubs outside Dublin.

“They sent letters to the pub owners to tell them that they would take back the barrels. They do a great job working with us. “

Tommy Gaffney, owner of the Summit Inn in Howth, Co Dublin, also takes a stoic approach to great beer pouring.

“It is quite historic but you have to do what you have to do. The health of people is paramount, “he said.

He said he would like to at least be able to give beer to customers “on the spot”, but even that will not be possible.

“We couldn’t because it would create a rally.”