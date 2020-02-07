In the specialist clinic for euthanasia there are 22% more requests for help

A specialist clinic set up to help people whose doctors do not support euthanasia or who feel incapable of their situation received 3,122 requests last year, an increase of 22%.

The clinic announced on Friday that 898 people, or 29%, were supported by the specialist teams to end their lives, as high as in 2018.

Especially people with complex health problems such as dementia and psychiatric problems turn to the clinic known as the Expertise Center Euthanasia.

The surge in inquiries has led to a shortage of healthcare professionals across the board, particularly in The Hague and Rotterdam, the clinic says, and waiting lists are increasing.

In September of last year, clinic staff said that requests for help increased 15% in the first six months of the year. The increase, they said, may be due in part to the additional control of doctors by Department of Justice officials.

A doctor was brought to justice for murder for filing an euthanasia application that the prosecutor said last year did not meet the regulations but was eventually acquitted.

According to the Dutch law of 2002, patients must suffer unbearable suffering with no prospect of improvement in order to receive euthanasia. Two doctors have to agree to the application.

