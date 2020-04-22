In the SSSniperWolf relationship with Evan Sausage

SSSniperWolf has documented its relationship with Evan Sausage on the Internet, so when it disbanded in 2016, it shared YouTube videos from each different scene. On May 24, a video titled “WE BROKE UP” was shared. Then, on June 9, he shared another video entitled “WE GOT BACK TOGETHER”, which shows a really sweet reunion at the airport. Then, on September 28 of that year, he released another video called “EXPLAINING MY BREAKUP”, where SSSniperWolf said they had disbanded but were living in the same house as their roommates.

SSSniperWolf and Sausage also had some problems with the law. In a video titled “ARRESTED”, he explained how he got into a battle with the sausage because he changed the background of his phone to another girl’s image. He was arrested for misconduct, as was the sausage, after screaming. In another video, SSSniperWolf admitted to fans that she and Sausage were arrested in 2013 for armed robbery.

Today, things seem to have stopped and they may still be together. In a video from July 2019, Sausage filmed SSSniperWolf giving a home tour. Also, the latest photo on Sausage’s Instagram is a photo of him with SSSniperWolf from July 2018. It’s all over his page, although it hasn’t been updated for years. On her IG, the player shared a photo of Lucanico kissing her on the cheek at a birthday photo collection in October 2019.