In the United States, autonomous vehicles can bypass driver safety regulations

DETROIT (AP) – For the first time, the U.S. Road Safety Agency has approved a company’s request to use a self-driving vehicle that does not have to meet the same federal safety standards for human-driven cars and trucks.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration granted temporary approval to Silicon Valley robotics company Nuro to operate low-speed autonomous delivery vehicles that were designed for human drivers without any accommodation. That means no side and rear view mirrors, wipers, steering wheels or brake pedals.

So far, the vehicles have been subject to the federal standards for slow vehicles that drive less than 40 km / h. These did not need steering wheels, brake pedals or replacement drivers, but had to have windscreen wipers, replacement camera displays and mirrors. Nuros battery powered vehicles can be remotely monitored and controlled by a human operator when needed.

The approval is the first sign that NHTSA is transitioning from abstract statements and voluntary standards for autonomous vehicles to actual regulations, said Bryant Walker Smith, a law professor at the University of South Carolina who deals with vehicle automation. It’s a signal that the agency, which has publicly stated that it doesn’t want to stand in the way of the new technology, is likely to approve more vehicles, he said.

“This is the first time that the agency” Yes, we are approving this vehicle that does not meet traditional driver-oriented standards, “he said.” This is a big step because it is much more concrete, real for the agency and really for the Becomes public. “

After the temporary approval, Nuro must submit real-time security reports to the agency. Nuro must also have regular meetings with the agency and contact the community in areas where the vehicles will drive.

“NHTSA strives to facilitate the safe testing and deployment of advanced vehicle technologies, including innovative vehicle designs that are promising for future safety improvements. As always, we will not hesitate to use the relevant authorities to protect public security when necessary, ”said James Owens, acting NHTSA administrator.

The agency will use enforcement powers if it finds evidence of an unreasonable security risk, the statement said.

In December, Nuro announced plans to use its low-speed delivery vehicles in collaboration with Walmart to deliver food to customers in Houston. The service should start earlier this year and will use both vehicles and automated Toyota Prius hybrid cars. Nuro also tested deliveries with Kroger in Arizona and Houston.

Nuro from Mountain View, California, announced on Thursday a new version of his self-driving van called “R2”. It is the second generation of a vehicle built specifically for the delivery of goods, but not for people.

The company plans to use fewer than 100 vehicles this year, but has NHTSA’s permission to operate up to 2,500 vehicles.

The delivery vehicles equipped with laser, camera and radar sensors will regularly run on public roads.

The exception to NHTSA’s automotive standards also allows Nuro to operate its rear view cameras all the time. Current standards require reversing camera displays to be turned off when vehicles drive forward so that the displays don’t distract human drivers, the company says.

Nuro said in a statement that the R2 has a front end that protects pedestrians by collapsing inside. It is also equipped with temperature controls to keep perishable goods or meals fresh.

The vehicles deliver to people on the roadside who can open the storage compartments with a code and unload the goods.

Nuro said the NHTSA approval had been received by the agency after three years of work.

“With the replacement of heavy passenger cars for shopping and other errands, Nuro ushers in a new era of neighborhood-friendly and socially responsible zero-occupant vehicles,” the company said.

Co-founder and president of the company, Dave Ferguson, said that NHTSA’s decision “shows that exemption can mean more security.”

A request from General Motors to approve a self-driving Chevrolet stud that does not meet the safety standards for human-powered vehicles that drive at higher speeds is still unresolved. GM wants the bolt to be allowed without a steering wheel or brake pedal.

Technology companies and automakers have been able to test autonomous vehicles without NHTSA approval in the past because they had steering wheels, brake pedals, and other functions that were required for human-driven cars and trucks.