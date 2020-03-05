in-the-vicinity-of-comeback-not-more-than-enough-as-missouri-drops-critical-game-at-ole-miss

In its hunt for a initial-spherical bye in up coming week’s Southeastern Convention Event, Missouri’s future altered from getting controlled by wins to destiny in a span of 40 minutes.

The Tigers’ SEC street woes ongoing as they dropped 75-67 to Ole Pass up on Wednesday night, sinking Missouri back again to the base 4 of the SEC standings.

The Tigers are now one-9 absent from Columbia in league participate in.

Common suspects in Tigers’ losses plagued them — untimely offensive lulls, foul difficulties (23 complete) and 3-place taking pictures struggles (23.5%) — but for all their blunders, Missouri manufactured a valiant next-half hard work that practically secured it a victory in Oxford.

Down as numerous as 15 factors thanks to a 49-stage initial 50 percent scoring surge by the Rebels — a half in which Blake Hinson on your own had 19 details — Missouri rallied back again to tie the video game 55-55 following a 16-two operate over the finish of the very first fifty percent and beginning of the 2nd.

But the Tigers in no way completely accomplished the comeback. Hinson was shut out in scoring for the remaining 20 minutes, but Ole Miss’ usual playmaker, All-SEC senior guard Breein Tyree, scored 13 of his 19 factors in the second 50 percent to preserve Missouri trailing.

The Rebels went on a 12-6 operate right after the rating equalized, and even though the Tigers lower the guide to as little as two details just after that, they in no way obtained it again to even.

Missouri mentor Cuonzo Martin credited Tyree and took exception with some officiating calls manufactured in opposition to his workforce, declaring the Tigers “battled” in the second fifty percent but that he also required referees to “allow the game to be performed on the flooring.”

“I have to be thorough when I talk … but person, some of people phone calls didn’t go our way,” Martin explained in a postgame radio job interview with KTGR. “But it’s aspect of the video game. You’ve obtained to struggle it and continue to keep going forward. (Tyree) stepped up to do what he necessary to do. He was poised and he designed the performs you need to make.”

Guard Xavier Pinson prolonged his streak of scoring at minimum 15 details to 6 games with a group-substantial 16 factors, although forward Jeremiah Tilmon Jr. performed his strongest game considering that returning from a foot harm with 12 points and 7 rebounds in 23 minutes.

Martin praised Tilmon’s efficiency Wednesday. As Missouri’s season enters its final games, Tilmon’s presence will only develop much better, Martin claimed.

“When you are conversing about a person that’s been out for so extended, and not remaining equipped to get up and down the floor in sport conditions, it’s not quick,” Martin explained. “I count on him to keep on to make progress as online games go. He’s too significant and physical for those people guys to guard him down there.”

The Rebels’ 1st 20 minutes was what did the Tigers in. Ole Pass up shot 53.8% from the field and 55.6% from outside of the three-position line to open the activity. Ole Skip did a much better career of diversifying its offensive assault, with 4 Rebels reaching double figures in scoring in comparison to Missouri’s two.

Not only does the decline drop the Tigers (14-16, 6-11) to 11th place in the SEC standings, but many thanks to Arkansas’ get in Fayetteville over LSU on Wednesday, they now have to have game titles to go their way to avoid their worst-scenario tourney state of affairs.

No lengthier ready to clinch the No. 10 seed and a skip to Thursday at the SEC Event entirely by profitable out, Missouri now have to each beat Alabama in Columbia and hope the Razorbacks eliminate at Texas A&M on Saturday to finish previously mentioned the initially-round bye cutoff line.

The Tigers and Crimson Tide will tussle at 1: 30 p.m. Saturday on senior working day for Missouri’s lone senior, ahead Reed Nikko. The sport will be televised on the SEC Community.