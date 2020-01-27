In the vicinity of North Side, companies were broken into in December and January: police

The police warns entrepreneurs of burglaries that took place in January and December in the Gold Coast, Ranch Triangle and on the Near North Side.

In any case, the suspects came into the companies by breaking glass doors or opening curious entrances, the Chicago police said in a community alarm. They stole luxury clothing, purses, wallets and cash.

The burglaries took place in the early morning and morning hours on the following dates:

December 18 in the 600 block of North State Street;

December 26 in the 400 block of North State Street;

December 28 in the 900 block of North Rush Street;

December 28 in the 1900 block of North Clybourn Avenue;

January 9 in the 100 block of East Oak Street; and

January 26 in the 600 block of North Michigan Avenue.

The suspects are described among one to three men, the police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.

Read more about crime and follow the murders in the city.