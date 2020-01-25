What happens if an important ingredient is banned in Haggis in the United States? Some turn to the crime to get it.

zoonabar / Creative Commons

Black market sheep lungs, It’s not the name of New York’s hippest nightclub, nor is it a cult noise rock band that’s six months away from Coachella. No, black market sheep lungs are exactly what you think: a way for American haggis enthusiasts to bypass a decade-long ban on the Department of Agriculture.

At the The New York Times, David Yaffe-Bellany examines how Americans who love Haggis can actually get their hands on a crucial ingredient for the dish. This is especially important for late January; Burns Night, which takes place on January 25th, may include the consumption of haggis – and for some, the vegan version is simply not enough.

Why did the lungs of sheep cause the normally law-abiding citizen to engage in illegal activities? A 2013 BBC article offers the perspective of Scottish journalist Alex Massie, who found that the texture of haggis made without sheep’s lungs is more like that of pate than the haggis he grew up with in Scotland ,

The Yaffe-Bellany article states that many American haggis enthusiasts are trying their luck to bring the object of their culinary affection across the Canadian border, while others choose to slaughter a self-slaughtered lamb. However, the former option can be risky, as the statistics show:

In the past four years, US customs officials have confiscated approximately 17,300 “ruminant by-products” at airports across the country and at land crossings along the Canadian border, including Haggis and other types of animal imports, including certain goat and moose products, according to agency records.

One of the high profile Haggis smugglers was caught: they were fined and their Haggis destroyed, but they were not given a harsher sentence. Having time to wear haggis would lead to a bizarre prison reminder, but it probably wouldn’t be the strangest thing about haggis.

Subscribe here for our free daily newsletter.

Read the whole story in the New York Times