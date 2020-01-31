In the Zulu, a man’s ambition depends on how many cattle he can afford

The Zulu in southern Africa are one of the largest ethnic groups on the continent. Almost 20 million Zulu live in about six countries, most of them in South Africa.

The history and culture of the Zulu is probably one of the best documented anthropological studies. One aspect that is still very fascinating, however, is the profitability of Zulu marriages.

Entering into a Zulu marriage involves what is called an ilobolo, or fulfilling the economic expectations of the bride’s wealth.

What a man gives to his bride’s family is called Lobola. In times when money was not yet part of the social fabric, a woman’s lobola is usually the gift of her future husband’s cattle.

Cattle are a measure of the wealth of a Zulu or his family. However, it is important to note that in Zulu culture, cows are not sacred animals because they are Hindu.

What is the case here is that men are expected to have enough cattle to increase their chances of marrying women.

A father can also support his son by giving him the opportunity to raise cows until the son has enough to marry the woman of his dreams.

Indeed, wealth and influence among the patrilineal and patriarchal Zulu are inextricably linked to the ability to have women. Power is seen in the material fulfillment of this social need.

The essence of ilobolo is therefore that a man’s ability to care for the home is measured by how much cattle he can give his bride at the wedding.

What a man gives depends on the social status of his life.

Before the colonization, a certain amount of cattle was not expected from a man, although the Zulu knew what to expect from privileged women versus disadvantaged women.

In 1869, however, the people were forced to formalize the Ilobolo practice as to how much cattle can be given to whom. This was thanks to a decree by the Natal Colonial Minister for Native Americans, Theophilus Shepstone.

Shepstone asked that families of brides from the elementary class be allowed to expect 10 cattle before the marriage. For brides related to kings, 15 cattle and for the daughter of the chiefs 20 cattle.

Of course, a man was asked to do more than the minimum, but the rules were tough and quick.

Of course, this class awareness deepened among the Zulu. The men, who were brought up in a western manner and therefore had better economic access in colonial South Africa, adhered to the colonial edict and were given privileged women as wives.

But colonial rule was condemned among the Zulu traditionalists. Until modern times, however, it was clear that Ilobolo was available in the form of cash or other things.

What has not changed is that privileged women are still expected to choose something important among the Zulu.