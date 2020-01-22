In This Moment detail new album Mother – watch video for The In-Between

In This Moment, details of their new studio album have been revealed.

As previously reported, the sequel to 2017 Ritual has the title Mother – and it will be released on March 27 through Atlantic Records.

Earlier this week, In This Moment teased a video for the main track of the album in the form of The In-Between – and today they have revealed the full promo that can be viewed below.

Mother will contain a total of 14 songs and includes guest appearances by Lzzy Hale from Halestorm, Taylor Momsen from The Pretty Reckless and Joe Cotella from Ded.

In this moment, guitarist Chris Howorth said with Rockcast 128 last year: “The album is ready. It’s called mom. This is our heaviest record since Blood, I will say. Ritual became heavier than Black Widow – it was tough in its own way .

“Now that it’s all ready and I hear it as one thing, I kind of like:” Damn it! This is really tough. “So I think a lot of our fans are really going to love that.”

He added: “It is” Mother “in the sense of Mother Mary, but also Mother Earth. Mother is the key to life.”

In This Moment, singer Maria Brink plays a solo set aboard the Shiprocked festival that departs from New Orleans on 1 February.

She meets again with her band members for their North American tour, which starts on March 24 in Orlando’s House Of Blues.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pjOtKC_GZ9o (/ embed)

In this moment: mother

1. The beginning – interlude

2. Fly like an eagle

3. The Red Crusade – Interlude

4. The meantime

5. Legacy

6. We Will Rock You (Feat. Maria Brink, Lzzy Hale and Taylor Momsen)

7. mother

8. As above, so below

9. Born in flames

10. God is she

11. Holy man

12. Hunting Grounds (Feat. Joe Cotella or Ded)

13. Put me down

14. In fabric