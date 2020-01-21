In This Moment plagues new video for single The In-Between

In This Moment have shared a teaser of their new single entitled The In-Between.

The band posted an excerpt from the upcoming video with the caption: “The wait is over soon …” before revealing new illustrations that could be from the follow-up to the follow-up to the 2017 follow-up Ritual.

In May last year, guitarist In This Moment said their next studio outing would be titled Mother.

In an interview with Rockcast 128 he said: “The album is ready. It is called mother. This is our heaviest album since Blood, I say. Ritual became heavier than Black Widow – it was tough in its own way.

“Now that it’s all ready and I hear it as one thing, I kind of like:” Damn it! This is really tough. “So I think a lot of our fans are really going to love that.”

He added: “It is” Mother “in the sense of Mother Mary, but also Mother Earth. Mother is the key to life.”

In This Moment, singer Maria Brink plays a solo set aboard the Shiprocked festival that departs from New Orleans on 1 February. She meets again with her band members for their North American tour, which starts in March at House Of Blues in Orlando. 24.

Black Veil Brides, DED and Raven Black are also on the bill.