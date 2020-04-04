“In this next bill” We hope to get the vote by mail

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said email voting is a “fundamental” part of the protection of American democracy on Friday, saying that there is “no legitimate argument to enact.” the”.

“Voting by mail is critical to protecting the future of our democracy as we face this public health crisis,” Pelosi wrote in a tweet. “There is no legitimate argument against the enactment. #LSSC”

In an interview with CBS News, Pelosi stated that unsupporting the vote is not “what our founders considered” and said that the effort would be focused on Democrats in the upcoming bill.

This is not the first time Pelosi has talked about the issue pushed by far-left Democrats and many within the mainstream media.

“Voting is so important for our democracy that people have access to the vote and not be deterred, especially at the moment, by admitting to staying home,” Pelosi told reporters early in the morning. ‘this week.

President Donald Trump rejected Pelosi’s comments on Friday during the White House Coronavirus Task Force’s briefing, saying he believes that identification should be a requirement in America.

“I think a lot of people cheat on email voting,” Trump said. “I think people need to vote with an ID with a voter.”

“The reason they don’t want voter identification is because they want to cheat,” Trump added.

Bankrupt presidential candidate Hillary Clinton has also tapped into the coronavirus crisis to push for the national mail election.

Trump also passed voter identification during the conference, adding that it is important for Americans to stand at the polls on election day.

“It should be, go to a booth and proudly present yourself,” Trump said. “Don’t send it to the mail where all kinds of bad things can happen.”

President Trump also said that the “general election will be held on November 3.”

