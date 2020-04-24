Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan is very popular on Instagram though she has not entered Bollywood yet. Around the beautiful and talented Starkid 660k Followers on Instagram and many dedicated fan clubs.

One of her fan club recently posted a short video clip of Suhana which is becoming popular among the fans. In the video, he is sitting and maybe looking for someone or something and looking in oblivion

In this video clip, Suhana Khan is basically one of us waiting for the end of Lockanda

Watch the video below:

Well, keeping in mind the ongoing state of the lockdown, in this video Suhana is basically all of us looking out of our balconies and waiting for the lockdown to end and return to normal.

Suhana keeps her fans updated with the latest photos on her official Instagram account. Millions of people like her picture, Suhana has locked her comment section and keep them free from trolls and unnecessary hateful comments.

Recently, Suhana Khan shared a blurry but beautiful glimpse of how she is spending her time in COVID-1 lock.

On Instagram Story, Suhana shared a blurry photograph of her watching the sunset from the balcony of SRK’s luxurious bungalow, Mannat.

While the picture is hazy, it is clear that Suhana is enjoying the sunset. She stands on a balcony away from the sea and is unique with her hair uncovered in the sun.

Last month, Suhana revealed that she was also using her glam game during the Carnavirus lockdown. She posted some pictures in which she is doing makeup.

“Experiment,” he captioned the images.

Gauri also posted a picture of Suhana with the caption: “Learning make-up tips, indoor activities.”

