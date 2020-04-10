In “Tigertail,” Taiwanese Worker Comes to America: NPR

Pin-Ju (Hong-Chi Lee) and Yuan (Yo-Hsing Fang) in the release of Netflix Tigertail.

At a time when showrunners have been elevated to TV authors, Alan Yang has earned a reputation as a well-trusted writer and creator of comedies for NBC and major streaming networks. It comes with Michael Schur (The Good Place), his partner on the baseball blog posted, “Joe Joe Morgan,” who Yang was a writer on at Parks & Recreation, an experience he and Aziz Ansari mixed in two seasons of the Netflix Master series of Nothing. He also created the Amazon Forever series with Fred Armisen and Maya Rudolph, who definitely imagined a later life of suburban inertia.

The new Netflix movie Tigertail, the feature debut of Yang as a writer and director, shows a resurgence from the beginning. If he wasn’t highly revered for his work in comedy – or for his work on irreverent sports blogs, for that matter – there would be no evidence of this in this earnest, deleted drama. the grief-stricken life of a Taiwanese immigrant who moved. America as a young man and left a piece of his soul behind him. Unraveling over the span of several decades, with three different actors playing the same character, the film feels like a three-hour epic that has been split for 91 minutes, with crucial details reduced to breakthrough points. crude bullets for the sake of the economy. It’s not intimate, it’s small.

Although the voiceover takes a closer dimension later in the film, he does much of the heavy lifting in the beginning: Born in Taiwan, Pin-Jui lost his father when he was just a year old and his mother, desperate to find a job. in the city, he left him with his grandparents to grow him in the rice fields of rural Taiwan. The one who saved for the loneliness of his childhood in the country was befriended by a girl named Yuan, whose fate is brought back to life later as a young man (Hong-Chi Lee) who had a factory job. with his mother. Despite Pin-Jui’s romantic feelings for Yuan (Yo-Hsing Fang), his dream of living in America leads him to settle for the daughter of the factory owner Zhenzhen (Kunjue Li), who accompanies him to New York.

Today, the much older Pin-Jui, played by the quiet gravity of Tzi Ma, is living with the consequences of his decisions, even though he is back to talking about them. His emotional drain put his relationship with his grown daughter Angela (Christine Ko), whose personal life has been adversely affected by his influence. They both have a practical side that keeps them away from the people they care about, and both are too tough to agree with at once. He didn’t even tell her about the death of her grandmother because going to the funeral in Taiwan seemed like worrying.

Tigertail is an account of why Pin-Jui has fallen as much as a foster husband and father, and it feels common to many stories about children with immigrant parents pushing them to work hard and succeed in America, but they were not as emotionally open as they might have been. Pin-Jui’s relationship with Yuan is an unconditional love affair that goes down in bitterness, and she marries his marriage to Zhenzhen, who grows so alienated in New York that she takes small loads on washing of clothing to only see other people. One of the film’s minor grace notes is that it doesn’t alienate Zhenzhen like Pin-Jui, though the story isn’t about it. Yang’s instinct is more generous than his main character.

However Tigertail tells an epic story in an overly narrow frame, and feels poor in almost every detail. There are details meant to give the context of Pin-Jui’s life, such as a pop record that has the romantic associations of a Wong Kar-wai movie, but they are few and far between to get a load of them. so much significance. Yang wrote too much of Everystory here, a one-size-fits-all consideration on why second-generation immigrants might struggle to understand their parents. There is nothing to open it here, let alone to savor.