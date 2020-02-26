[in-to-start-with-general-public-remarks-as-interim-pm,-dr-m-apologises-to-place-for-political-mess]

Users of media enjoy the reside telecast of Interim Key Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohammad at Istana Negara February 26, 2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 26 — Interim prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad apologised to Malaysia this afternoon in his very first public address given that the Pakatan Harapan federal government collapsed.

Touching on his sudden resignation as the seventh primary minister, he declined to deliver the actual cause, but explained it sufficed to permit the community know that he was place in a decision that produced it not possible to make a decision.

He also mentioned he was accused of plotting to keep on to the placement of prime minster thanks to staying energy hungry.

“So, I resigned as I did not see electricity and place as staying the ‘be all and conclude all’ of my mission.

“To me, ability and posture are a ‘means to an end’ or an instrument to achieve an aim, and our aim is definitely the welfare of the country,” he said.

