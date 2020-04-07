In today’s update No Man’s Sky adds a big stompy mech to Sky Land and Air Traversal

Nearly seven months have passed since No Man’s Sky has changed its game-changing update, although the ever-expanding space sim of the Hello Games still seems to be slowing down. Since then, it has been home to fantastic space signs and weekend community events, live ships and dashboard bubbleheads, even as a means of music production. And now: Exo Mex

The No Man’s Sky Exo Make update arrives today, April 7, and enters the new Minotaur Exocraft. This hulking metal beast has been described as an experimental exocraft / suit hybrid and is designed to introduce a new, potentially more liberating tool for planetary exploration.

Once safely sailed in Chunky Minotaur, travelers can satisfactorily explore the terra firm with a large stomp, completely resisting all adverse environmental impacts, including radioactivity and extreme temperatures.

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2HnzJ75QM30 [/ embedded]

Its stand-out feature is its jetpack, which enables players to fly and carry air – scanning a vast area of ​​the earth from the comfort of a comfortable cockpit, if it chooses – before descending back down with an elegant plop.

In addition to the Minotaur Exocraft, No Man Sky’s latest update includes Extracoft’s existing fleet – solar panels for easy day-to-day engine recharging, as well as various other visual improvements, bug fixes and quality of life improvements. For example, players can now create an electrical cloaking unit to hide all the ugly energy in their base. A full list of incoming features can be found in the patch notes of Hello Games.

And yet to work on your own adventure in the universe created by No Man’s Sky’s vibrant process, there is currently a 5% discount via Steam and GOG. It’s also 14.99 on the PlayStation Store and 19.99 on the Xbox if you have a Live Gold subscription.