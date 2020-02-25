[in-unprecedented-move,-agong-to-interview-each-individual-mp-to-decide-who-instructions-greater-part]

Comptroller of the Royal Household and Residence Datuk Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin addresses customers of the press at Istana Negara February 25, 2020. — Photo by Radzi Razak

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 25 — The Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah will interview all MPs one by just one to verify who commands the greater part of the Dewan Rakyat to grow to be the next key minister

Comptroller of the Royal Spouse and children and Household Datuk Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin explained in a exclusive media briefing at Istana Negara currently that 90 MPs have by now been named to the palace starting off two.30 pm.

The relaxation of them will be termed tomorrow.

“The interview method will be carried out by the Seri Paduka Baginda Yang di-Pertuan Agong, his majesty himself, and will be accompanied by Chief Secretary Datuk Seri Zuki Mohd Ali,” he instructed the press.

Ahmad Fadil stated the course of action will be performed below Posting 43(two) of the Federal Constitution, which handles the formation of the Cabinet.

He mentioned that all the MPs will get two or 3 minutes of viewers with the sovereign and the complete job interview system nowadays is anticipated to conclude by 7pm.

When asked what triggered the want for these types of interviewing procedure, the first of its sort in Malaysia, Ahmad Fadil said this is for the Palace to make sure that the process is done in a transparent method as befitting the country’s constitution and regulations as perfectly as to prevent wild speculations.

“This is carried out transparently so that the media does not speculate about what is happening.

“It is not regarded how extended this course of action will just take but we will keep in call (with the media) from time to time,” he reported.

The region is in political turmoil with the collapse of the Pakatan Harapan administration yesterday immediately after Langkawi MP Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad stepped down as prime minister and resigned from his PPBM occasion put up.

Yesterday, the Agong accepted Dr Mahathir’s resignation and then appointed him as interim prime minister.

Next the king’s final decision, Dr Mahathir proceeded to dissolve his Cupboard.

Umno secretary-common Tan Sri Annuar Musa verified these days that his social gathering has formed a coalition with a number of many others and have adequate figures to variety a authorities.

Yesterday, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin introduced that the bash was pulling out of Pakatan Harapan (PH), leaving the coalition with 92 out of 222 seats in the Dewan Rakyat and quick of the 112 simple the vast majority desired to proceed as the govt.

PKR also sacked their deputy president Datuk Seri Azmin Ali and vice president Zuraida Kamaruddin in excess of their purpose in organising a assembly with Umno and PAS MPs on Sunday.

Azmin then proceeded to announce that he and 10 other PKR MPs have exited the party to kind a new “independent block” in Parliament.

On the same day, DAP secretary-common Lim Guan Eng lashed out at the rogue MPs, accusing them of undermining democracy to go after their individual political ambitions but voice their guidance to Dr Mahathir to stay as the primary minister.