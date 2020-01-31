In Vancouver, you can buy a hot Daryl Hannah chocolate worth $ 98

Sturgeons live in the water. Mermaids too. Daryl Hannah once played a mermaid. She is also married to Canadian Neil Young. In fact, as Marc Lieberman explains, the circle closes around a hot chocolate called “The Legend of Daryl Hannah” with a bar of “Mermaid’s Choice” and sturgeon roe, which is served in a chocolate café in Vancouver.

On the one hand, you can count the people who ordered the drink, says Lieberman, who owns Mink Chocolates. That’s because it costs $ 98. It is a limited time offer that is part of the 10th Vancouver Hot Chocolate Festival. If you want to spend less, the same store offers hot chocolate instead, garnished with “Canadian-grown, organically grown, gluten-free, non-GMO, roasted free-range crickets”.

The caviar is a rare product that comes locally from the Sunshine Coast. It is salty. Like the sea where mermaids live. The drinking chocolate is white and silky and sweet. How … Daryl Hannah? Familiarizing yourself with the delicate mother-of-pearl spoon means imagining staring into the distance from a penthouse in Los Angeles. And to be deeply, deeply ashamed. Who do I think I am? Why is it so tasty? What am I doing?

Well, this chocolatier knows what he’s doing. He knows that some will resist the price. He cheerfully invites it. (“I firmly believe that a politician who spends $ 98 on hot chocolate is a career move,” said Aaron Wudrick of the Canadian Taxpayers Association when I asked him what he thought.)

Lieberman is happy to “get people up”. In 2015 his offer was called “Flu Shot”, an oversized syringe full of ganache and baileys that should be consumed and then disposed of in a sharp container. Someone called the health department. He’s still laughing at that. “How can you take things so seriously?”

The founder of the festival, Rhonda May, quickly assures you that the prices at the festival are generally reasonable. “For most people, hot chocolate is just a small, affordable luxury.”

She started it in 2011 with a handful of companies, including Mink, as a means to heal January Blahs. “Christmas is over, the weather is bad, you could have a cold and run out of money,” she says. The festival donates part of its proceeds to local charities and gives people something that is not too expensive (unless you buy a Daryl Hannah).

Most options range from $ 6 to $ 8. Still significantly more than the styrofoam cup that you get in the local arena for a reward – or free, as part of a recent promotion for skaters on the Robson Square ice rink – although for some it tastes just as good because it is childhood and Youth reminds hockey and national identity. “If canned chocolate powder is good for you, good. Nobody says it’s right or wrong, ”May admits.

It is not a Swiss miss. Appendix B: Soirette Pastry Boutiques “tipsy unicorn”, a creamy swirl of chocolate, strawberry and peach schnapps, is topped with a mountain of whipped cream, from which a light pink chocolate “horn”, sprinkles and a large pinch of pink cotton give rise to sweets, probably the mane. It comes with a glittering macaron and costs less than a cocktail.

It tastes of liquefied birthday cake or mashed pop tart or the wet bottom of a berry cake (but in a good way).

The same store offers a drink inspired by the international savior and frog-eating gibberish baby Yoda, Disney’s nameless green kid The Mandalorian, The whipped cream is sage, the cup wrapped in a piece of cloth, just like his little piece of clothing.

Hot Yoda by Soirette Pastry Boutique is part of the Vancouver Hot Chocolate Festival (photo by Alana Paterson)

“He’s not the most attractive little guy,” says May – I bite my tongue and allow her to cope despite a lot of controversy – “but the kids love him. And to get a hot chocolate that looks like a little Yoda is just a thrill for them. “

Last year, local chocolatier Thomas Haas, inspired by an illustration of the title of Time magazine, which shows Donald Trump’s matching body in a pool and whose head hovers just above the water, designed a blonde truffle that, according to the description, is “false and hollow “Could be dropped into hot chocolate to melt and disappear. The drink was called “You’re fired.”

There is something for everyone here. For the adventurous gourmets. For the Star Wars fans. For policy makers. For the people – in a city with splendid wealth on one corner and hopeless poverty on the next – whose debt to caviar is reduced by a built-in charitable donation to women from Downtown Eastside.

And for the Instagrammer. Especially for you.

