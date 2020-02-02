In Victoria’s Secret’s sexist corporate culture

A new detailed report documents the abuse at the highest level of Victoria’s Secret.

A new report in the New York Times describes a story that has become all too familiar recently. It’s about powerful men who exploit women and create jobs that go far beyond hostility. The company in question is Victoria’s secret, and the article by Jessica Silver-Greenberg, Katherine Rosman, Sapna Maheshwari, and James B. Stewart offers a disturbing insight into a harrowing corporate culture.

The article focuses mainly on the misdeeds of Ed Razek, whose actions are like a litany of ways in which someone could abuse his authority:

Ed Razek, one of the top managers at L Brands, the parent company of Victoria’s Secret, has been the subject of repeated complaints about inappropriate behavior for decades. He tried to kiss models. He asked her to sit on his lap. He touched the step before the 2018 Victoria’s Secret fashion show.

L Brands founder Leslie Wexner was informed of Razek’s behavior, but did not take any action to discipline his subordinates. Wexner has already been questioned about his connections to Jeffrey Epstein that came to light last year. The company itself is not in terribly good shape for a number of reasons – to say the least.

The Times report notes that Razek no longer works for L Brands and Wexner is considering selling Victoria’s Secret. But the damage has been done – both in terms of a hostile corporate culture and a system that has enabled these abuses of power to continue effectively.

