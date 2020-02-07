In view of the Wuhan outbreak, Toyota will delay the restart of its Chinese plants by another 10 days

NAGOYA – Toyota Motor Corp. said on Friday that it would further delay the resumption of its China activities as the coronavirus outbreak began in Wuhan.

The four Toyota auto factories in Tianjin, Chengdu, Changchun and Guangzhou will be closed until shortly after February 17. The decision reflects local logistics and parts procurement terms, a Toyota spokeswoman said.

The auto giant had originally planned to put the plants back into service earlier this month after the New Year holidays, but decided in late January to continue the suspension until at least Monday in view of the virus outbreak.

However, Toyota will make preparations next week to resume work at the factories.

“We will make appropriate decisions after consulting the local joint venture partners,” said the spokeswoman.

In 2019, the four plants produced around 1.4 million vehicles for the Chinese market, an increase of 6.6 percent over the previous year. At 1.62 million units, sales there exceeded the value in Japan for the first time.

Competitor Honda Motor Co. plans to partially resume operations at its auto factories in Wuhan, the epicenter of the epidemic, next Friday.

Honda hopes to resume production in Wuhan from the week beginning February 17, after the lines were changed next Friday to ensure worker safety and auto parts. Japan’s second largest automaker also plans to resume operations in its Guangzhou plants from Monday.

At its plants in Wuhan, Honda produced around 750,000 units last year, mainly for the Chinese market.

“We want to resume production in China as soon as possible,” Honda Vice President Seiji Kuraishi told reporters in Tokyo.

Regardless, Suzuki Motor Corp. said it would monitor the situation in China to see if the motorcycle manufacturing locations there could really start business again. It is also considered to buy auto parts from other countries.

“We have started considering alternative suppliers (of vehicle parts),” Masahiko Nagao told reporters. “We are investigating whether we can manufacture parts outside of China.”

The Chinese government has encouraged companies to resume work from Monday, with the exception of Wuhan, the capital of Hubei Province, and an important hub for parts manufacturing and vehicle shipping.

However, an increasing number of companies are preparing for the uncertainty about their prospects, which may result from possible disruptions in their supply chains and logistics.

Similarly, many workers who traveled during the New Year holidays could experience mobility restrictions due to efforts to stop the virus from spreading.

The number of infected people in China has exceeded 31,000, with 636 deaths confirmed, the Chinese government said on Friday.