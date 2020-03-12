In wake of COVID-19 outbreak, B.C. Lions postpone two tryout camps scheduled for this weekend in Texas

The B.C. Lions postponed tryouts in Texas indefinitely Thursday in the wake of the developing COVID-19 outbreak.

The CFL club manufactured the announcement on its Twitter account.

B.C. experienced scheduled tryout sessions in Austin on Saturday and Plano on Sunday. CFL clubs annually maintain open tryouts or no cost-agent camps south of the border.

On Wednesday, the CFL announced its regional and national brings together will go ahead as scheduled. The Ontario regional incorporate was being held Thursday in Toronto though the East Regional will go Friday in Baie-D’Urfe, Que.

The West Regional is scheduled for March 20 in Edmonton. The countrywide blend is slated for Toronto on March 26-28 but the CFL mentioned there are now new protocols for media covering all those events.

“For those people in attendance, officers have encouraged all of us to retain a secure distance though in discussion,” the CFL claimed in a statement. “Therefore, media availabilities will function the use of a uni-microphone as an alternative of standard scrums or one particular-on-types.

“As (wellness officials) have pressured the relevance of hygiene, hand sanitizer will be accessible in addition to handwashing amenities in on-website washrooms.

The CFL included, as of correct now, schooling camps and the CFL frequent period will open as scheduled.

“We are consulting other leagues, speaking with health care gurus on an ongoing basis, and executing careful and accountable contingency preparing,” the league stated. “Based on the present-day info and the latest specialist advice, we’re looking ahead to the opening of CFL instruction camps in Could and the commence of our common season this June.

“In the months ahead, the CFL will carry on to update the media and general public.”

