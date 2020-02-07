In war-torn Yemen, zoo animals face life before daily battles

In this file, which was recorded on January 21, 2020, a trainer plays with a lion cub in the country’s main zoon in the Yemeni capital Sana’a. – AFP picture

SANAA, February 7 – The Yemen War makes life a daily struggle for millions of civilians, but the creatures in the country’s neglected zoos, including lions, leopards, and baboons, face an uncertain future.

At the country’s main zoo in Sanaa, the capital, which was seized in 2014 by Iranian-supported Houthi militias that control much of the north, a man unloaded one of twelve dead donkeys that were transported by truck every day to 31 native lions to nourish.

Lion keeper Amin al-Majdi said some animals, including four lions that died in 2017, had already starved.

“We import meat from all provinces in the country, but we’re having trouble with it because donkey prices have gone up,” he told AFP.

“We used to slaughter three or four donkeys for six lions, now we have to slaughter ten to twelve donkeys with 31.”

As in the rest of the country, where millions of people were on the brink of famine after five years of conflict, the zoo’s 1,159 animals, including two endangered Arabian leopards, are at risk.

Fighters for the animals include Kim-Michelle Broderick, founder of One World Actors Animal Rescues, which collects donations to keep Yemen’s zoo animals alive.

Of the country’s three main zoos, one in Sanaa is in better shape than others in the cities of Taez and Ibb, she said, but all are in bad shape.

“The public authorities are penniless because of the war,” she said. “The animals are malnourished or barely fed, or not fed at all in the case of the Ibb Zoo.”

With the help of local coordinators, the organization carries out rescue operations throughout Yemen, distributes emergency food and water and provides horses, other farm animals and strays with basic veterinary care.

The lions in the Sanaa Zoo look relatively healthy compared to big cats in other regional zoos where emaciated animals have provoked outrage.

A team of international conservationists recently flew to the Sudanese capital of Khartoum to examine four starving and sick lions in a zoo where a lioness died earlier this month.

However, the authorities at the Sanaa Zoo said they have difficulty feeding their animals. Inflation makes supply more expensive and the number of visitors has fallen since the outbreak of war.

“We face many challenges,” the zoo’s deputy director, Mohammed Abu Aoun, told AFP. “Our only income comes from visitors, ticket sales.”

The zoo is currently earning two to three million riyals (RM 13,700 to RM 20,700) a month, he said, not enough to feed the animals and pay employees’ salaries.

Tens of thousands of people, most of them civilians, were killed and millions were displaced during the conflict in Yemen, which, according to the United Nations, is suffering from the worst humanitarian crisis in the world.

But the Sanaa Zoo is one of the few places where people who have been in conflict for years find a way to settle down.

“The zoo is the only breath of fresh air these days … we only see destruction, war and aggression,” said one visitor, Tawheed al-Thahbi. – AFP