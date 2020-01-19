In winter skiers and snowboarders storm the slopes

WARRINGTON TOWNSHIP, York County – Saturday weather was perfect for winter fun at the Roundtop Mountain Resort.

Skiers and snowboarders took full advantage of the snow. Hundreds made their way to the resort to climb the slopes.

As of now, 14 of the 20 trails are open. Another may be open on Sundays.

Roundtop employees said they took full advantage of the weather to produce a lot of snow with their new snowmaking system.

“We love that. We finally have winter here. It was snowing earlier, we had a few centimeters of snow. Our snow makers made snow all night, so we have a great winter day out here,” said Chris Dudding, Marketing Director of Roundtop Mountain Resort: “People are very excited today, they love it when it snows naturally, and the fact that we were able to make some snow. The conditions are the best they had in a week so people are really excited. “

Roundtop hopes that all 20 trails will be open by midweek.

