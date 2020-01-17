In Yosemite National Park, 170 people fell ill, two confirmed cases of norovirus

YOSEMITE (KRON) – About 170 people in Yosemite National Park have gastrointestinal illness, the national park said on Thursday.

Two of those who are ill have one, according to a statement, the norovirus.

Most cases occurred in the first week of January and the number of cases has decreased in recent days.

The sick include park visitors and employees.

Although there are only two confirmed cases of norovirus, the park states that the majority of the cases match the virus.

Park and health officials are working on examining the diseases and interviewing the people affected.

Norovirus is contagious due to direct contact with an infected person or by touching a surface contaminated with the virus.

The park is currently going through “extensive” cleaning and hygiene protocols.

If you have recently visited Yosemite and need to report information about the disease or symptoms, email yose_superintendent@nps.gov.

To prevent you from becoming infected with norovirus, wash your hands frequently and avoid sharing food or drinks with others.