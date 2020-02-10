IN2IT stands out with MMO Entertainment after the termination of the contract

On February 10, an official article on the IN2IT fan cafe announced the termination of the group’s exclusive contract with their agency MMO Entertainment.

The statement reads as follows:

Hello.

We express our deep gratitude to the many people who have cherished IN2IT, and we inform you that after a mutual agreement with the members, the exclusive contracts of IN2IT members ended on January 31, 2020.

We were happy and grateful to be able to work with Yoo Jiahn, Jeong Yeontae, Hwang Inho, Han Hyunuk, Isaac and Lee Inpyo for the past five years and more.

We ask IN2U (IN2IT fans) to continue to show interest and support for the future path of IN2IT, which will continue independently.

The rights for this fan-café and the social media accounts will be transferred to the IN2IT members and they will manage them.

We ask for your understanding of the potential inability to post to the fan cafe during the transfer of rights (this will take a maximum of one week).

IN2IT debuted in 2017 after being trained through the survival program “Boys24”.

