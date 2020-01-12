Inauguration in Louisiana in the shadow of the soccer championship

Loading...

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) – John Bel Edwards is sworn in for a second term as governor of Louisiana, with the same pomp and circumstances as other inaugurations, but with a much greater sense of urgency to make everything clear.

After Monday’s swearing-in ceremony, Louisiana officials send the game to New Orleans to play the national college football championship game in which LSU # 1 tries to beat an undefeated season by winning the Heisman Trophy with a win over No 3 Clemson quit.

The Democratic governor, other state officials elected across the state, and many Louisiana lawmakers are planning to attend the game at the Superdome in New Orleans, 130 kilometers from the State Capitol. Talk about the championship overshadowed almost everything on inauguration day.

INAUGURATION EVENTS

Edwards, his wife, family and friends, as well as other officials, will begin the opening ceremony on Monday with a Catholic mass at St. Joseph’s Cathedral in downtown Baton Rouge, just a few blocks from the Capitol.

The inauguration ceremony takes place at 11:30 a.m. on the stairs of the Louisiana Capitol, where Edwards took his oath of office four years ago. This time, however, the inaugural party planners had to develop a backup plan to move the event to the state house chamber if the rain interfered with an outside ceremony in Monday’s forecast.

In a boom in tradition, the governor canceled the usual opening ball because he will be participating in the LSU / Clemson game. Instead, Edwards and his wife Donna will host an “inauguration reception” at the House of Blues in New Orleans on Monday afternoon so fans can celebrate the start of the governor’s second term and still make it to the national championship.

opening ceremony

Edwards will take his oath of office at noon in a ceremony that includes a 19-cannon salute, an F-15 flyover with the Louisiana National Guard, prayers and hymns by Centenary College, Grambling State University, and Southern University choirs are sung. Baton Rouge actress Lynn Whitfield reads the poem “Continue” by Maya Angelou.

The governor’s hand rests on a family bible since he was sworn in by Bernette Johnson, Louisiana Supreme Court. At the end of the ceremony, he will deliver the traditional inaugural speech.

Before Edwards raises his hand to take his oath, Louisiana’s six other state-elected Republican officials are sworn in individually after their final terms: Governor Billy Nungesser, Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin, Attorney General Jeff Landry, Treasurer John Schroder, Agriculture Commissioner Mike Strain, and Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon. Nungesser will also give a speech.

The inauguration ceremony is open to the public and is located in a booth area on the Capitol grounds with a view of the steps where the swearing-in takes place. Registration for general admission tickets is done online. However, when the rain pushes the ceremony into the smaller room of the house chamber, public access is restricted.

HOUSE AND SENATE

Before the inauguration ceremony, the house and the Senate will meet in their own chambers at 10 a.m., where they will be sworn in for the new term.

The majority of Republican legislation will have many new faces because term restrictions have forced several long-standing legislators, including the Speaker of the Parliament and the President of the Senate, to do so. The 105-member house will have 45 new legislators and 20 new senators among the 39 members of this chamber.

Senator Page Cortez, a Lafayette Republican, appears to have finished voting for the next President of the Senate. But the situation in the House of Representatives is much more chaotic, with fierce competition between Republican Representatives Sherman Mack from Albany and Clay Schexnayder from Gonzales for the House Speaker.

Mack is the front runner with the support of Landry, U.S. Senator John Kennedy, and a majority of GOP House members, but was unable to summarize the 53 votes required to win the election. Negotiations among members of the House of Representatives continued throughout the weekend.

The house and the Senate will also elect new chief administrators after longtime domestic worker Alfred “Butch” Speer and Senate Secretary Glenn Koepp retire. The chambers are expected to select women trained by Speer and Koepp for the roles and will be the first women in the jobs.