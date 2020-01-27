Incandescent looks, strapless dresses and crazy nails at the Grammys show business

American singer-songwriter Ariana Grande arrives in Los Angeles for the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards on January 26, 2020. – AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, January 27 – Twenty years ago, Jennifer Lopez closed the Grammy red carpet with her now legendary Versace green dress, which was open to her navel and brought the Internet to a complete crisis. How can anyone beat that?

Well, the best stars in the music industry definitely tried it and performed at the Staples Center in Los Angeles today.

White was a big trend, along with strapless dresses – and super-long glittering nails.

Here are some snacks from the red carpet on Grammy’s night:

White hot

Breakout star Lizzo came early and ready for her close-up – and with good reason. So far, she has three Grammys.

The 31-year-old singer and flautist in a strapless white Versace corset dress with hand-sewn Swarovski crystals, according to the Italian fashion house.

Her hair was combed back in old Hollywood waves and she dripped from diamonds to her fingernails.

She opened the night with a tribute to basketball legend Kobe Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash earlier in the day, and an engaging medley of her hits.

One of their main rivals, country rap sensation Lil Nas X, was a vision in white at the pre-gala award ceremony when he won his very first Grammy for best music video for his viral smash hit Old Town Road.

Gwen Stefani – who will perform with her real partner Blake Shelton – rocked in a strapless, shell-covered, cream-colored Dolce and Gabbana mini dress with over the knee boots.

Indian actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who accompanied her nominated husband Nick Jonas, chose the shock factor with a JLo-like neckline on her caftan-like dress with silver accents and lots of fringes.

High style

Pop princess Ariana Grande appeared in an absolute cloud of a ruffled blue-gray tulle ball gown by designer Giambattista Valli and elbow-length gloves, with her characteristic ponytail swaying over her head.

Strapless was a big trend today and she joined the train.

The baroque pop singer Lana Del Rey looked elegant in a sparkling silver dress with a keyhole cutout and many dangling crystals.

Bright colors

Sometimes it’s just a matter of making a lively statement with bright colors.

Lil Nas X threw off the white outfit for a pink Versace cowboy outfit with a cropped studded jacket and trousers, a harness over a mesh shirt and the required hat.

Not to beat Billie Eilish – who won the Grammy for Best Pop Vocal Album for her studio debut Where do we go when we all fall asleep? – He wore black and lime green Gucci shoes and sneakers from head to toe.

Canadian singer-songwriter Shawn Mendes chose a three-piece Louis Vuitton suit in a shade best known as Cabernet.

nail game

Today, the music A listeners were all about fingernails – the longer the better.

Lizzo’s tips were literally dripping from diamonds or something diamond-like anyway.

In her tune Good As Hell it says: “Throw your head, check my nails, baby, how are you feeling?”

Eilish chose wild green nails that matched her custom gucci threads.

And the Spanish singer Rosalia – winner of the best Latin rock, urban or alternative album – said her dagger-like silver nails were “something special” that she had done for the night.

Politics and music

Showbiz is generally rude to Donald Trump, but a few have repeatedly used the red carpet with Grammy’s invitations to show their love for the Republican president – and no doubt to try to strengthen their credibility on social media.

Singer Joy Villa wore a sparkling red dress with TRUMP 2020 emblazoned in white block letters on the front. On the back? DAMAGED & REDIALED. She crowned the look with a blue and white cape.

Ricky Rebel, a boy band singer from the 90s, arrived in red lace under a covered umbrella, which he lifted to reveal a tattered shirt and red leather pants that said: IMPEACH THIS.

And the actress Megan Pormer was wearing a red dress with a super high slit that said “NO WAR IRAN”. Above it was a kind of cape made of US and Iranian flags. – AFP