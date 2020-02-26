[income-soar-at-peugeot-maker-psa-in-advance-of-fiat-merger]



February 26, 2020

PARIS (Reuters) – Peugeot maker PSA Team reported profitability achieved contemporary highs in 2019, although the French agency underscored a gloomy outlook for automobile gross sales in marketplaces like Europe this year as it pursues its merger with Fiat Chrysler .

PSA , which also provides cars under the Citroen and DS brands, has trimmed costs in spots this kind of as getting as it built-in its acquisition of Opel and Vauxhall, boosting operating margins to a file eight.five% last calendar year.

It also offset a slump in motor vehicle product sales by marketing pricier SUV products, with launches which include the Citroen C5 Aircross supporting to raise revenues by a better-than-anticipated one% to 74.7 billion euros ($81.2 billion).

That has served it stand out in a car or truck sector where some rivals such as France’s Renault have struggled with sliding revenues and profits, amid a broader downturn in need.

PSA’s team internet financial gain increased 13.2% to a document 3.two billion euros, and the corporation increased its dividend versus 2019 success to 1.23 euros for every share, up 58% from 2018 stages.

Fiat also posted extra upbeat final results than most before in February. PSA and Fiat struck a offer in December to produce the world’s fourth major carmaker, in a bid to greater cope with a market place turmoil and the expense of creating considerably less-polluting cars.

The two still deal with headwinds this yr, including as the coronavirus outbreak in China paralyses creation in the state and hits carmakers’ provide chain, and with PSA forecasting a three% contraction in Europe’s car market this yr.

PSA Financial Main Philippe de Rovira said the effects of the coronavirus disaster was continue to difficult to evaluate. The firm’s factories in Wuhan, at the epicenter of the outbreak, ended up at the moment because of to reopen in the 2nd 7 days of March, he added.

PSA had by now suffered a total 700 million euros in losses and writedowns in China in 2019, where its auto income have tumbled, and wherever it is exiting a joint venture with China’s Chongqing Changan Vehicle <000625.SZ>.

