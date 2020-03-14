Increase in BST for Phones from 12% to 18% Will Blow Down the Industry: Xiaomi India MD – tech

Walking GST on mobile phones will be detrimental to consumer sentiment and in turn will affect local production, the industry body ICEA says follows the decision of the Council on Goods and Services Tax (GST) to increase BST on mobile phones by 12% at 18%.

Indian Mobile and Electronics Association (ICEA) president Pankaj Mohindroo called this decision detrimental to Digital India’s vision and said –

“Increasing BST by 6% will have a profound effect on Digital India’s vision. Spending will be limited and our domestic spending target of USD 80 billion (6 lakh crores) by 2025 will not be achieved. We will miss at least 2 lakh crores. It is a time for statehood, especially when the country has gone through a crisis and as a nation we are lagging behind. “

ICEA is a body of the mobile telephony and electronics industry consisting of manufacturers, brand owners, technology vendors, application vendors and VAS vendors, distributors and retail chains of handsets and electronic devices.

Reacting to this, Xiaomi India’s Dr. Manu Jain tweeted:

Increasing # GST for phones from 12% to 18% will ruin the industry.

The smartphone industry is already struggling with profitability over the depreciation of the INR against the US dollar.

Everyone will be forced to raise prices. This will further weaken the #MakeInIndia program of the mobile industry.

He also asked for an exemption for phones costing less than Rs 15,000 ($ 200) –

My humble plea to Hon. PM @NarendraModi ji and FM @nsitharaman ji – think about this #GST hike.🙏

The industry is already struggling with INR depression and supply chain disruption due to Covid-19.

At least all devices under $ 200 (= ₹ 15,000) must be exempted. https://t.co/hOMpSpTyKk

According to a report by IDC (International Data Corporation), the Indian smartphone market has grown only 8% over the same period in 2019, though India was still among the few top markets. This increase in GST will act as a deterrent to the growth India has witnessed in the global smartphone market list.

“It does not bode well for the growth the government has envisioned for digital services. It must start with more people coming in the fold of smartphones. These decisions will not happen,” said Navkendar Singh, director of research, Client Devices & IPDS at IDC in India.

“Given the current supply scenario and projected demand over the next few quarters, brands are in no position to accept this increase. They will be forced to pass it on to consumers, which will further increase the replacement cycle (which has been a major driver of growth in the market in recent years), ”Singh told TechPP.

AIMRA (All India Mobile Retalers Association) has also asked the finance minister not to establish GST on mobile phones.

“A 6% increase in BST will shatter the burgeoning mobile retail sector, already burdened by the small margin business in today’s scenario and struggling to legally exist. An increase of 6% would directly lead to an increase in product prices, which would affect consumer behavior which would lead to a slowdown in demand that adversely affects the business, “said Arvinder Khurana, national president, AIMRA.

Earlier, Mohindroo wrote a letter to the finance ministry stating that the sector was already under a great deal of stress “due to a disruption of the supply chain due to the outbreak of coronaviruses”, which is why the rise in GST is inappropriate at this time.

“We understand that one of the logic behind this is that the industry is suffering from reverse GST! Instead of correcting this by streamlining GST on parts, components and inputs of mobile phones, there is now a bizarre move to increase GST on the final product, “ICEA President Pankaj Mohindroo said in a letter to Finance Minister Nirmali Sitharaman.

The letter sent on March 12 states that “the proposal to increase GST on mobile phones is not in the interest of consumers, commerce, industry or the nation.

“Mobile phones are the only sector operating under the government’s Make In India program. Therefore, any change in GST will be detrimental to consumer sentiment, which in turn can affect domestic manufacturing activity,” said Mohindroo.

“Hon’ble’s prime minister has predicted India to become the world’s first destination for cellphone manufacturing. And it may be difficult to achieve this vision if the GST rate on mobile phones is not kept at the current level of 12 percent,” said Mohindroo.

