Increase in complaints to monitor delay in airline reimbursements

The Irish Air Force watchdog has seen a significant increase in complaints since the start of this week following the refusal of several airlines to offer refunds for canceled flights in a timely manner.

Ryanair passengers furious with the offer of credit notes instead of cash reimbursements made up the bulk of those who complained to the Aviation Regulatory Commission (RCA). However, people who were to travel with Aer Lingus, British Airways and other major airlines across Europe have also filed formal complaints.

The number of requests and complaints received by CAR began to increase in early April, reaching around 25 per day last week, and reaching almost 200 per day on average this week, according to the Irish Times.

The commission has refused to release exact figures but expects the number of complaints to increase again next week.

The aviation regulator, which grants rights to foreign consumers with respect to all air travel from Ireland, has repeatedly stated that people whose flights have been canceled due to Covid-19 are entitled refunds. Despite this, almost all the major airlines operating in the EU offer coupons at first because they are facing the worst crisis in the history of commercial aviation.

Passengers who book refunds receive no indication if and when these refunds will be processed. In the normal course of events, refunds must be processed within seven days.

On Monday, it appeared that Ryanair had joined a significant number of other airlines mainly offering vouchers for canceled flights, which infuriated many customers who had previously been informed that their refunds for canceled flights were in progress treatment.

For weeks Ryanair had been out of step with most other airlines in Europe by promising cash refunds without quibbling, but its reversal occurred as several EU countries moved to change the rules in order allow airlines to offer credit notes instead of full refunds. Transport Minister Shane Ross is considering a similar move in Ireland.

Flight cancellation regulations were “important provisions for consumer protection,” said a spokesperson for Ross’ department, but Covid-19 posed enormous challenges on how to protect “jobs and at the same time to protect consumers. “

There is concern across Europe that forcing airlines to issue cash refunds instead of vouchers to all affected passengers, coupled with virtually no bookings in April and May, could lead some to bankruptcy, resulting in thousands of job losses and, ultimately, a decrease in the level of completion in the sector after the crisis is over.

Regarding rising consumer demands, a spokesperson for CAR said, “Daily figures for this week show a significant increase in the multiples of the levels of complaints and requests that the commission has received so far this year.

“Passengers should know that they must first contact their airline and follow their complaint handling process before submitting a request to the commission.”

Ryanair and Aer Lingus both insist that they fully complain about EU refund regulations, Ryanair stressing that even if it now offers vouchers for passengers, it will start processing refunds at some point in the future when the Covid-19 crisis comes up.

He said that following the grounding of more than 90% of his fleet in recent weeks, he “had to process 10,000 times the usual volume (of claims for reimbursement) and have fewer staff due to social distancing measures “.