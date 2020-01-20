Increasing number of western brands that create products for the new lunar year

A growing number of companies are designing special Lunar New Year themed collections like this one from Disney and Gucci.

Gucci

A new report from Terry Nguyen at Vox examines a new phenomenon among Western brands – one that has led to a broad collaboration between Disney and Gucci, and a stunningly minimalist sneaker design by Nike. It seems that these companies have recognized that Lunar New Year offers them another holiday for which they can develop and sell products – and it is a challenge that they have accepted.

This year’s Lunar New Year – the year of the rats – starts on January 25 and will be celebrated over the next 15 days.

As Nguyen writes at Vox, numerous companies and retailers have embraced the idea of ​​a vacation where more items can be sold. “As with most public holidays, the New Year festival has become an opportunity for retailers to sell shoes, jackets, or handbags to be culturally attentive,” Nguyen writes.

The fact that the Lunar New Year has a changing number of Chinese zodiac signs in a 12-year cycle also means that companies can get creative by rippling a particular sign of a year. The upcoming year of the rat, for example, is the reason why Mickey Mouse plays a prominent role in the collaboration with Disney x Gucci.

Nguyen also describes a handful of related collections that take a similar approach: “Rag & Bone has a pizza rat sweater and Moschino has released products with the Mickey Rat logo (that looks like Mickey Mouse but with a long jagged muzzle).”

It remains unclear whether these efforts will appeal to consumers or whether they will ultimately be considered a footnote in marketing history. But for observers of interesting fashion design, there is a lot to observe and appreciate here.

