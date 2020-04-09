Due to the ongoing coronavirus epidemic, Doordarshan is rethinking its classics to provide some relief during the lockout period. It started re-running the Ramayana, Mahabharata, Shaktimaan and some other programs. And okay, this decision paid off extremely well for the channel.

According to the BARC, Doordarshan is seen as the most watched channel in India which ends in April. The council added that the channel has seen an unprecedented jump of 40% in its views.

Incredible! Doordarshan saw a jump of Rama%% due to Ramayana and other sorted shows.

The decision came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a nationwide lockdown. The lockout was announced by April 15, which is expected to expand due to the rapid increase in coronavirus cases across the country.

Meanwhile, Ramayana, who is more than three decades old, made a historic comeback on the small screen by collecting high ratings for the Hindi GEC program after 2 screens.

According to a report by the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), Ramayana grossed over 170 million viewers on four shows during the first week of the reunion. Ramanand Sagar Production also became the most-watched serial in Hindi general entertainment space. The show was highly-rated in Urban and Megacity.

The report states that four episodes of “Ramayana” have averaged। 28.7 million. All four episodes of “Ramayana” collected minutes.9 billion viewing minutes, which on average received 42२6 million tune-ins per episode of “Ramayana”. The report went live last Thursday.

