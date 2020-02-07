Incredible images: a fisherman sees “hundreds” of sharks near Kawau Island

Diving a camera underwater in a jetski would not be the first response of most people after spotting “hundreds” of sharks – but that’s exactly what Louis Giachetti did.

The Auckland fisherman caught what he says were hundreds of sharks hunting for food directly under him yesterday afternoon at the Flat Rock fishing site near Kawau Island.

“I didn’t panic, it was just annoying that they kept eating all the fish I was trying to catch,” Giachetti told the Herald.

Despite the loss of several lures against the sharks, Giachetti said the experience was worth it.

“It was amazing to see, there were so many. I was quite alarmed at one point because they were so hungry.

“Some jumped out of the water to catch the fish.”

He said it was about 5-10 km from shore and there were about four fishing boats nearby whose crews also couldn’t believe how many sharks they saw.

“I have been fishing in the area for four years and I have seen so much. Last summer there were quite a few but so many more this year,” said Giachetti.

The fisherman did not leave empty-handed, claiming that he had managed to catch three snappers before the sharks reached them.

Louis Giachetti, 48, was happy to have at least three snappers that sharks don’t have. Photo / provided

Department of Conservation (DoC) marine scientist Clinton Duffy, who watched the video, said he counted at least 11 sharks in the frame at a time.

“Five to six were visible most of the time, so there were obviously a lot.”

Duffy confirmed that these were bronze whale sharks that generally form loose schools like this one, sometimes with hundreds of individuals.

“These sharks do not look very large, I guess they are juveniles – they do not mature until they are more than 2 meters long. It is more common to see juveniles in large schools than adults.”

He said that if Giachetti caught fish at the time or used barley to attract fish, that would explain why they seemed to be hungry.

“Fish struggles or the smell of minced fish would have triggered a food response … most sharks feed at night but can be stimulated to feed at any time.

“With so many other sharks around, the level of competition between individuals in a school is high and they tend to attack potential prey faster than if they were alone in order to get it before another shark does do it … a classic case of if you repeat you get lost. “

Duffy said that as a general rule, unless you are familiar with sharks and the behavior of sharks, you should treat any shark of 1.8 m or more as potentially dangerous and leave the water with a minimum of agitation.

“Avoid swimming in areas where there are large concentrations of fish that may be potential prey for sharks, wherever people catch or clean fish, and swim at night or at dawn and dusk as this are the peak hours of food. “

Learn more about bronze whale sharks:

• They feed mainly on fish, small sharks and rays.

• They reach a maximum reported size of approximately 3 m in length and are generally not considered dangerous, although they can become aggressive towards people in the water if fish blood or troubled fish are present. This generally seems to be competitive behavior, they try to keep you away from food. This can of course involve biting.

• Swimming in a large school like this has potential benefits for juveniles such as protection from predation by larger sharks and can potentially facilitate the burial of fish.

• Mature female sharks often attend school in large numbers during pregnancy and before delivery.

• Schooling in warm, shallow water is believed to help speed up puppies’ gestation and giving birth in large numbers can increase the chances of newborns surviving their first hours when they are most vulnerable to predators.

.