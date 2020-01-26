Incredible pictures show the playing field in the state of Prenton Park before the FA Cup clash

Manchester United had to face a tricky FA Cup duel with Tranmere on Sunday afternoon, and the playing field was a big topic ahead of the game.
Watford lost at Prenton Park mid-week when Rovers booked their spot in the fourth round. An already terrible playing field was interrupted further during the game.
And the latest images show that Man United is playing on the surface less than an hour before kick-off.
Getty Images – Getty
This will be a new experience for many Man United players
Getty Images – Getty
However, both teams have to deal with the problems caused by the field
Getty Images – Getty
Tranmere vs Man United is LIVE on talkSPORT at 3pm
Man United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer chose a strong team for the game despite the risk of injury on such ground. that’s LIVE on talkSPORT!
First team stars like Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof and Anthony Martial start, and talented teen Mason Greenwood offers an opportunity to attack.
Regular cup goalkeeper Sergio Romero also joins David de Gea, including Eric Bailly, Brandon Williams and Daniel James.
Tranmere secured a great cup win over United on Thursday night by beating Watford. In the third round, the game had to be rearranged due to the condition of the course in Prenton Park.
The first draw in the third round ended in a 3: 3 draw. The League One team returned after three goals and secured a repeat before winning 1-2 after Thursday’s extra time.
