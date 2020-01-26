Incredible Royal Rumble saves you have to see it

Kofi Kingston has produced crazy spots to save himself in previous Royal Rumble matches.

He is the MVP of these renowned fights and shows his style, charisma and incredible ingenuity.

Kofi Kingston has made it a habit to produce crazy Royal Rumble spots

The former WWE champion is a confirmed participant in Sunday’s Royal Rumble game, and fans can expect more exploits.

Kingston’s incredible parades started in 2012 when it looked like he had been eliminated by The Miz to stay in the game with a handstand.

In 2013 it was probably his best salvation so far when he jumped to Lord Tensai’s back outside the ring and made it to a comment table.

It seemed impossible to return to the ring without both feet touching the floor. However, Kingston found a way.

He used commentator JBL’s chair to jump back to the ring and into the match – it was a great place.

Kofi Kingston’s incredible chair space delighted everyone

Until 2014, Kingston’s spots were a tradition in Royal Rumble games – and he didn’t disappoint.

The 38-year-old had been knocked off his apron and caught outside the ring by an already eliminated Rusev.

The Bulgarian thug put Kingston on the ring barricade and knelt him in the ribs before he was pulled away by the referees.

Kingston was still in the match and made a bold jump from the ring barricade to the ring apron. It was another reminder of his brilliant sportiness.

An easier and funnier place was 2016 when he was saved by his New Day brother Big E by falling on his shoulders after being tossed over the ropes by Kane.

He was led around the ring by Big E with Xavier Woods at her side before entering the ring again.

John Morrison, who officially returned to WWE TV earlier this month, has also produced one of the best spots in Royal Rumble history.

The guru of size was thrown off the ring apron by William Regal but was able to jump and then hold onto the barricade.

He straightened up before balancing on the barricade and jumping onto the steel stairs and into the match.

The Rock had performed great to win the Royal Rumble in 2000.

The big one was worn by The Big Show and looked like it was about to be kicked out.

The Rock somehow managed to get Big Show on the ropes while clinging to WrestleMania and securing a world title.

So far there have only been two Royal Rumble matches for women with two memorable spots.

In 2018, Naomi was thrown by Nia Jax, but caught by a multitude of superstars on the outside and lifted onto the ring barricade. She went to the barricade before sitting on a chair and crawling her hands to the steel steps and into the ring.

The other spot came from NXT superstar Kacy Catanzaro last year.

She did a handstand from the barricade, much like Kingston, and showed excellent strength to lean on the ring post to stay in the match.

The fans hope that the WWE superstars will produce more gravity-resistant spots at the Royal Rumble games on Sunday.