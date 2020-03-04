[incumbent-devon-mathis-qualified-prospects-challenger-for-26th-assembly-district]

Point out voters stating ‘No’ to Prop 13 university bond measure
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Prop 13, a $15 billion bond measure aimed at restoring aging educational facilities, is trailing with extra than three quarters of precincts reporting Wednesday early morning.
Prop 13 was the only statewide evaluate up for voting on Tremendous Tuesday and so significantly, voters are saying “no” by a 56.1% to 43.9% margin with 93.1% of precincts reporting according to info from Secretary of State’s Business.
UPDATE: Phillip Peters potential customers race to switch retiring supervisor Mick Gleason in the 1st District
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Phillip Peters appears to have gained the three-applicant race to replace retiring supervisor Mick Gleason in the 1st Supervisorial District that incorporates northwest Bakersfield, the Kern River Valley and Ridgecrest.
Peters received 52.six p.c of the vote with all 149 precincts reporting. If final results keep, Peters would not confront a runoff election in November.
UPDATE: Health-related marijuana actions D and E deal with rejection with all precincts reporting
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Ballot initiatives relating to health care marijuana show up to have been rejected by voters with all precincts reporting.
Evaluate D obtained 60.three % of “no” votes while Measure E had 58.13 percent of “no” votes, in accordance to early success showing 657 of 657 precincts reporting.
