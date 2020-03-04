[incumbent-devon-mathis-qualified-prospects-challenger-for-26th-assembly-district]

Point out voters stating ‘No’ to Prop 13 university bond measure



BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Prop 13, a $15 billion bond measure aimed at restoring aging educational facilities, is trailing with extra than three quarters of precincts reporting Wednesday early morning.

Prop 13 was the only statewide evaluate up for voting on Tremendous Tuesday and so significantly, voters are saying “no” by a 56.1% to 43.9% margin with 93.1% of precincts reporting according to info from Secretary of State’s Business.