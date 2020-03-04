[incumbent-devon-mathis-top-challenger-for-26th-assembly-district]

Posted:
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The race for the 26th Assembly District confirmed incumbent Devon Mathis main challenger Drew Phelps with 75 percent of precincts reporting.
Mathis garnered 66.8 % of the votes in comparison to 33.2 per cent for Phelps, with 126 of 166 precincts reporting.
The 26th Assembly District incorporates Lake Isabella and areas of Inyo and Tulare counties.
