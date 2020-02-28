[incumbent-fifth-district-supervisor-leticia-perez-skips-televised-kget-discussion]

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Irrespective of recurring confirmations that she would surface, incumbent Supervisor Leticia Perez did not show up for tonight’s 5th District Supervisor debate at KGET.

4 other candidates commenced the debate at seven p.m., immediately after waiting for Perez for 30 minutes just after the 6: 30 p.m. arrival time.

The other candidates are realtor Ben Valdez, businessman Ronnie Cruz, entrepreneur David Abbasi and Greenfield Union College District Board member Dr. Ricardo Herrera.

Enjoy the debate underneath: