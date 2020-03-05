incumbent-la-metropolis-councilman-david-ryu-seems-headed-to-a-runoff-with-challenger-nithya-raman

SILVER LAKE (KABC) — According to the Super Tuesday vote depend hence far, incumbent David Ryu and Nithya Raman will be in a runoff election for City Council District four.

To gain outright, a prospect will have to acquire 50 % additionally 1 vote on Super Tuesday.

“I am very, very fired up. This is what democracy seems to be like. When the going will get tricky, just hold in there. We’re persistent, we fight and we be successful,” stated Ryu.

“This is so stunning to see the neighborhood of persons that we have designed. They have long gone out, knocked on doorways for us. Folks are so energized about the energy of City Council and what Metropolis Council can do for them,” explained Raman.

The leading two candidates will be on the basic election ballot on November 3, 2020.