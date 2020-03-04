[incumbent-vince-fong-grabs-significant-guide-in-race-for-thirty-fourth-assembly-district]

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Incumbent Vince Fong appeared to be properly on his way to retaining his seat in the 34th Assembly District, early final results showed.

Fong obtained a commanding 76.six percent of the vote with 159 of 399 precincts reporting.

Julie Solis had 23.four p.c, according to the success, whilst produce-in applicant Regina Velasquez experienced percent.

Fong produced the adhering to assertion at 8: 48 p.m. Tuesday:

“Tonight, the voters of our district sent a obvious concept. I will continue to fight each day for Kern County residents to make our point out additional economical to are living and function, to keep our neighborhoods risk-free, and to stand up for our neighborhood farmers, ranchers and energy producers. We ought to maintain Sacramento accountable as we struggle to strengthen the excellent of lifetime of Kern County inhabitants.”