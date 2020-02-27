incumbents-to-look-for-re-election-for-williamson-county-board-of-education-and-learning

Near

Incumbents up for reelection on the Williamson County Board of Instruction have verified that they prepare to request one more term in the Aug. 6 election.

The qualifying deadline for candidates to file a petition for the four-year seat is April two.

Faculty board customers who keep odd-numbered seats are up for reelection, which include Angela Durham, 1st District Eliot Mitchell, third District Gary Anderson, fifth District Sheila Cleveland, seventh District Rick Wimberly 9th District and KC Haugh, 11th District.

Anderson, who is currently chairman of the board, has held his seat for 30 years, making him the longest-serving board member. Having said that, he faces doable challenger Margie Johnson, who was issued a petition on Feb. 18.

Wimberly, who picked up a petition very last week, vies for his 3rd expression, while Durham, Haugh, Cleveland and Mitchell will seek their next phrase.

Cleveland was the first university board member to file her petition on Feb. 10.

Mitchell, who has not picked up a petition but confirmed he is running, could also have opposition in the 3rd District. Possible challenger Jennifer Moss was issued a petition for the third District by the election workplace on Feb. 14.

Haugh was issued a petition Feb. six, although Durham verified she is running but has not yet picked up a petition.

This is a creating tale. Examine again with the Tennessean to obtain out more information and facts about the candidates.

