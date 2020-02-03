IND is asking the British in the Netherlands to wait for an invitation to claim their place of residence

British nationals in the Netherlands have received letters from the Immigration Service IND outlining what will happen next after Britain’s exit from the EU.

The letters arrived on Friday, the day of Brexit, and were sent to around 45,000 people, the IND said. The letter explains that the situation for British nationals does not change during the transition period.

“You only need a valid passport,” the letter said.

British nationals who, in addition to their British nationality, already have a permanent Dutch residence permit or another EU nationality, will not receive a letter because Brexit will not affect their rights.

#BrexitDay #UKnationalsinNL Pay attention to the information letter from the IND landing on your doormat. In 2020 you can continue to live, work and study in the NL with a valid passport. Further information: https://t.co/1TSXUSAgu0 @UKinNL @hague_intcentre @StudyinHolland @businessgovnl pic.twitter.com/H8syx8jzEs

– De IND (@IND_NL) January 31, 2020

UK nationals will receive a follow-up letter from IND next year asking them to apply for a residence permit. “The IND wants to carefully review each application,” the organization said. “For this reason, the IND sends invitations to submit an application online throughout the transition period.”

The application costs € 58 for adults and € 31 for children under the age of 18.

The Dutch efficiency in sending the letter prompted considerable online comments.

“Yes, how great is the Dutch community service! I have not heard anything blooming from the British – although they had informed us eight years ago that we were leaving, they certainly have no idea where their British citizens are, “said a British citizen in the Netherlands.

The UK government has also created an online guide for UK nationals living in the Netherlands.

ambassador

On Saturday, after the Brexit deadline, the British ambassador to the Netherlands released a social media release announcing that the importance that Britain attaches to relations between the Netherlands would increase.

“We are allies, partners and friends, and Britain doesn’t go anywhere. We are optimistic about the future, ”he said.

In addition, the ambassador told the Betrouwbare Bronnen political podcast: “January 31 is definitely a historic day. However, the British Embassy here in The Hague does not sing and dance. “

In the meantime, NOS has dealt with some things the EU will lose without Britain.

Ouch! Dutch broadcaster NOS asks what will the EU lose if the UK leaves? 13 million people with obesity reduce the proportion of overweight EU citizens….… Pic.twitter.com/2Bosweev7f

– Prof. Anna Watts (@drannawatts), January 31, 2020

And Dutch Foreign Minister Stef Blok brought his blue Brexit monster out again as parting.

Dear #Northseaneighbours, how much we hate to see you go. There is little time left for the important negotiations on our future relationship. It’s time again before we know. #Brexit pic.twitter.com/u3mqwpyNTE

– Stef Blok (@ministerBlok), January 31, 2020

Prime Minister Mark Rutte said at his weekly press conference on Friday that the Dutch position during negotiations will be for an agreement that is “as comprehensive and deep as possible” that deals with trade, socio-economic issues and security.

But the problems are all extremely complicated and the time frame is limited, said Rutte. “So we have to take into account that we may not be successful in all areas,” he said.

