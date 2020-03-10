Indecision again in Congress as Jyotiraditya Scindia leads BJP – Indian News

The resignation of senior leader Jyotiraditya Scindia has taken a heavy blow to Congress and once again underlined frustration within the party over the indecisiveness and quisist approach of top management.

The decision to appoint the new Congress President in Madhya Pradesh is pending more than a year after Kamal Nath became Chief Minister in December 2018.

Nath, who currently holds both positions, also met with Congress President Sonia Gandhi several times on the issue, but the decision remained uncertain.

The crisis pervaded the top.

Shortly after the national election last year, the big old party was plunged into a deep leadership crisis when its former president, Rahul Gandhi, resigned from the post on May 25 at a meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC).

For more than two months, the party was in a state of confusion over Rahul Gandhi’s refusal to take over his resignation. It was only on August 10, when the CWC once again turned to the longest serving party leader Sonia Gandhi to pull out of the crisis.

But the status quo still prevails.

Madhya Pradesh is not the only state where indecision has affected the functioning of the Congress.

In Karnataka, the current head of state unit, Dinesh Gundu Rao, resigned from the high command of the Congress and assumed moral responsibility for the party’s poor performance in the snap elections last December. Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah also stepped down as leader of the Congress Parliamentary Party (CLP).

After a series of discussions, the central leadership has almost finalized former minister and key problem commander DK Shivakumar as the new head of the Karnataka unit. But the decision was delayed as Siddaramaiah favored Lingayat leader MB Patil for the post. Congressional High Command is still struggling with its election.

Similarly in Punjab, the central leadership failed to resolve the differences between the Chief Minister, Captain Amarinder Singh and his former government counterpart, Navjot Singh Sidhu.

In the last week of February, after remaining unconditional for months, Sidhu met Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to discuss their future role in the party.

The indiscretion cost dear Congress in Haryana, where Ashok Tanwar was sacked as head of state unit just weeks before the assembly elections, after remaining in office for six years. Senior leader Kumari Selja replaced him and handed over the election to former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hoodi, who brought the party an incredible distance to oust the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from power.

The Maharashtra field also lacked the organizational structure of the Congress Party, its fighting spirit and election machinery. The state leadership was in confusion with many of its senior leaders, including Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil and Harshwardhan Patil, who switched to the BJP and others like Sanjay Nirupam who refused to campaign for the party.

This may also be the first time since the two parties came together in 1999 that Congress ceded its big brother role to the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), whose leader Sharad Pawar led from the front against the BJP-Shiv Sena combination.

Not surprisingly, Congress has dropped to fourth place in the Maharashtra assembly.

The No Steering Congress in Delhi once again failed to open its account in last month’s assembly elections.

Telangana (Uttam Kumar Reddy) and Odisha (Niranjan Patnaik) state leaders resigned from their posts soon after the Lok Sabha elections, but party leadership is still struggling to find their replacement.

Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh under the Congress-ruled Congress were not left untouched by intense fighting. All eyes would be on the stability of governments in these two countries.

Scindie’s exit represented a difficult challenge for the high command to take corrective steps and prevent Congress from sinking further. Management must relinquish its status quota approach and move quickly in terms of decision making.

