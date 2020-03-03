[indeed,-but-what-was-the-query?-united-kingdom-pm-johnson-requested-about-paternity-go-away]



Britain’s Key Minister Boris Johnson speaks in the course of a news meeting on the novel coronavirus, in London, Britain March three, 2020. Frank Augstein/Pool by way of REUTERS

March 3, 2020

LONDON (Reuters) – British Primary Minister Boris Johnson went some way towards committing to having paternity leave right after his associate Carrie Symonds gives delivery to his child later this calendar year, but promptly said he could not keep in mind the problem.

At a news conference on Tuesday to unveil his government’s coronavirus action program, Johnson was questioned whether he would be getting paternity leave – when fathers can get two weeks off get the job done right after the delivery of their child.

“I imagine the respond to is pretty much absolutely indeed,” Johnson reported, ahead of adding: “I simply cannot remember what the issue was.”

At the weekend, the couple introduced they were being anticipating a child in the early summer season and have been engaged to be married, building Johnson the very first British primary minister to marry in office environment for 250 many years.

Johnson, who took office environment in July and led his Conservative Get together to a decisive election victory in December, introduced in September 2018 he had divided from his spouse Marina Wheeler and that they would divorce following 25 yrs of relationship.

He has four little ones with Wheeler and has fathered at minimum just one other youngster but has constantly declined to comment on how quite a few small children he has.

(Reporting by Elizabeth Piper modifying by Stephen Addison)