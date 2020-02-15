[independence-assistant-greg-burns-named-upcoming-dickson-county-football-mentor]

Shut

Autoplay Show Thumbnails Demonstrate Captions Past SlideSubsequent Slide

Previous Independence assistant mentor Greg Burns has been named the new soccer mentor at Dickson County, principal Joey Holley confirmed to The Tennessean.

Burns invested the earlier 7 seasons with Scott Blade at Independence.

“I am from a compact town in Louisiana,” explained Burns, 40, who is having his to start with head coaching placement. “The initially time we went there even though I was an assistant at Independence it reminded me so considerably of household. I had some nostalgia even back then.”

Burns, who performed soccer at McNeese State, held various coaching obligations at Independence, which include junior varsity coach, offensive coordinator, quarterbacks mentor, safeties mentor and cornerbacks coach, Blade explained.

“They are obtaining a passionate mentor that cares a whole lot about his players,” Blade stated. “He has educated and geared up for this possibility. He’s a terrific coach that is likely to pour all the things he has into acquiring Dickson County again to where they want to be.”

Burns replaces Randy Murphree, who resigned following 4 seasons as the Cougars coach. Dickson County went 1-nine in 2019.

Murphree went 8-32 in 4 several years and didn’t access the TSSAA playoffs in his tenure. The Cougars have been in a Williamson County dominated Location 6-6A the past three seasons and have long gone -15 in league engage in.

Burns mentioned the Cougars will run a version of the distribute on offense, but will cater it to his team’s strengths. He mentioned he will commence interviewing assistants on staff members on Tuesday.

“It truly is an option to be at a faculty that has some neat traditions,” Burns reported. “They’ve experienced some winning soccer teams. They are just lacking a little spark to convey that back again.

“They can be the greatest present in city, and they should really be. That is what we are trying to do.”

Arrive at Tom Kreager at 615-259-8089 or [email protected] and on Twitter @Kreager.