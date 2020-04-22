Independence Bowl gets new sponsor and new title

Picture: Independence Bowl/Fb

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — The Independence Bowl has a new title sponsor.

The Shreveport, Louisiana-based bowl game will be identified as the Radiance Systems Independence Bowl, officers declared Tuesday. The Huntsville, Alabama-centered business struck a 5-12 months deal that will address the bowl game’s new established of contracts with Meeting United states, Pac-12, American Athletic Convention, Military and BYU, The Shreveport Times reported.

“The extended-phrase partnership with Radiance Systems is extremely enjoyable for the Independence Bowl, as it delivers large possible for the long term as we embark on our 45th calendar year,” 2020 Independence Bowl Chairman Frank Auer stated. “It will allow for the superior do the job Radiance Systems is executing for our military services, alongside with the leading-quality events the bowl undertakes every single 12 months to be highlighted to millions of men and women as we push forward alongside one another.”

Radiance Technologies is an employee-owned smaller business prime contractor that develops buyer-centered alternatives in cyber safety, systems engineering and other areas for the Division of Defense, other government companies and the nationwide intelligence neighborhood, the company’s website claimed.

Radiance Technologies’ contract runs from 2020 to 2024. It turns into the ninth title sponsor of the I-Bowl, replacing Wander On’s, which held that location from 2017-2019.