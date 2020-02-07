Independent voters in California must request a partisan vote to vote in the presidential election

SACRAMENTO, California (KGET) – With California’s primary election less than a month away, Bernie Sanders’ campaign today attempted to reach voters in the state capital.

Sanders himself was not in Sacramento, but members of his campaign were arrested Thursday by the state capital.

The campaign hopes to reach California’s 5.4 million voters without preference, who must take another step this year to vote in the state’s primary presidential elections.

This means asking for a democratic or republican ballot or re-registering with one of the two parties.

“These voters count like any other voter, they are the second largest block in the state of California,” said Rafael Navar, California director for Bernie 2020. “They are bigger than the Republican Party, these voters are critical, and that’s why we have a very targeted program for these voters. “

Meanwhile, lawmakers sent the governor the first bill of the year on Thursday that would allow voters to change their party preference or address within two weeks of election day.

“We are examining the current language in detail, but we undoubtedly support all efforts to make it as simple as possible for a BNP voter to introduce themselves and vote or get a ballot if they vote by mail “said Navar.

The legislation would come into force immediately with the governor’s signature.

California is already sending and collecting ballots, even with the first weeks of March.

Sander’s campaign now devotes resources to educating Californian voters about the process.