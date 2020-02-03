India announces 2020 budget focusing on strengthening the digital economy

India announced its 2020 budget, which focused on further strengthening the country’s digital infrastructure.

According to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, the country will provide 6,000 rupees for Bharat Broadband Network Limited, a telecommunications infrastructure provider.

In addition, 8,000 rupees have been allocated to the national quantum technology mission to ensure that the country makes optimal use of artificial intelligence and data.

India expects the private sector to be able to build data center parks nationwide in this way.

“Our vision is that all public facilities at the gram panchayat level, such as anganwadis, health and wellness centers, government schools, PDS branches, post offices and police stations, will be equipped with digital connectivity. The fiber to the home (FTTH) connection via BharatNet will Connect 100,000 grams of panchayats, ”said Sitharaman.

“AI, IoT, 3D printing, drones, data storage, quantum computing, etc. are rewriting the global economic order. India has already adopted a new paradigm, such as sharing the economy with aggregator platforms that are crowding out conventional businesses.”

Industry observers like Chetan Asher, co-founder and CEO of Tonic Worldwide, were optimistic about the growth of the digital ecosystem given the budget.

He says investing in BharatNet gives the last mile of connectivity the momentum it needs and paves the way for digital transformation at all levels.

“Enabling data centers to be built by private actors and promoting the production of mobile and network devices complement each other as the ecosystem grows,” he added.

The budget also aims to promote entrepreneurship by setting up an investment approval cell. A new portal will also be set up for this purpose.

Ashish Bhasin, CEO of APAC and Chairman of India at Dentsu Aegis Network, said it was good to see that efforts were being made to promote new skills and help startups.

Though impressed by the proposal to set up data center farms nationwide, he believed that more could be done in the budget.

“This will prepare India for tomorrow’s economy. It is also good to see attempts to simplify taxation through digitization, but the evidence of the pudding will be to see its implementation on the ground, ”he said.

“It would be fair to say that it is a mixed budget at best, and while there are some encouraging decisions, it doesn’t seem to have been done enough for the situation the economy is in.”

Sanil Jain, co-founder of CupShup, a Mumbai-based startup, helps brands reach the public by advertising on paper cups to become the third largest in the world after the United States and China.

“2019 was not a good year for economic growth, but this budget has definitely relieved the start-ups. The implementation of the investment advisory cell will help start-ups. Deferring the taxation of ESOPs is definitely a great win, as it will go a long way in attracting and retaining quality talent, ”he said.

“On the other hand, lowering direct taxes to a historic low of 22% will increase export opportunities and drive growth in various industries.”

Budget