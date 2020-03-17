India bans entry of passengers from Afghanistan, Philippines & Malaysia

File image of safety personnel and travellers putting on masks to mitigate the spread of coronavirus | PTI

New Delhi: The federal government on Tuesday banned the entry of travellers from Afghanistan, Philippines and Malaysia to India with quick effect, in accordance to an additional journey advisory.

In continuation of the vacation advisory issued on March 11 and March 16, the subsequent extra advisory has been issued.

“Travel of travellers from Afghanistan, Philippines and Malaysia to India is prohibited with instant effect,” it reported.

No flight shall choose off from these international locations to India following 1500 hrs Indian Normal Time (IST). The airline shall enforce this at the port of initial departure, according to the advisory.

This instruction is a short term evaluate and shall be in power until March 31 and will be reviewed subsequently.

With coronavirus instances swelling in the state, the authorities banned the entry of travellers from EU countries, Turkey and the United kingdom from March 18 till March 31 on Monday.

