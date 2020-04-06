India Between Levels 2 and 3 of the Covid-19 Pandemic: Ministry of Health – India News

India is between phase 2 and phase 3 of a coronavirus pandemic with a large number of cases found in specific areas, the Union Health Ministry said on Monday, agreeing with the AIIMS director’s remarks that localized community transmission is being noticed in some pockets of the country. AIIMS Director Dr. Randeep Guleria, who is also a member of the COVID-19 Task Force, said on Monday that “localized community transfer” was seen in some pockets and that India was between Phase 2 (Local Transmission) and Phase 3 He explained that most of India is currently on stage 2 of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Asked about Guleri’s remarks, Joint Secretary at the Ministry of Health Lav Agarwal said, “What the AIIMS Director said is not contrary to what we have explained to you.” Explaining further, Agarwal said they are looking for a cluster containment strategy when limited cases are reported from a specific area, while government actions and interventions are reinforced when more cases are reported.

“Every time we tell you that if there will be community transfers, we will be the first to tell you how everyone would be prepared. If we continue with the dictionaries (of AIIMS Director), he said there is a localized community transfer, which implies that the area finds a greater number of cases, “the official said.

“We are between Phase 2 and 3, which implies that our efforts and actions should be focused on ensuring that we do not move to Phase 3,” said the joint secretary, adding that there are clear defined containment strategies in areas reporting more cases and the government worked accordingly.

In Stage 2, the transmission of the disease is limited to those with a history of travel to the affected countries or those in contact with infected persons. Community Transmission or Phase 3 means that the patient was infected even though he had no known contact with another confirmed COVID-19 case or had traveled from a country affected by the pandemic.

Agarwal said there were 693 new COVID-19 cases and 30 deaths as of Sunday. The total number of cases is 4,067 and the death toll is 109.

However, PTI based on data reported by states directly showed at least 126 deaths nationwide, with confirmed cases reaching 4,111. Of these, 315 were cured and discharged.

. (ToTranslate tags) Coronavirus in India