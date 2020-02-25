[india-bistro,-village-grill-closed-by-community-wellbeing-for-sewage,-cockroach-violations]

BAKERSFIELD, Caif. (KGET) — Two Bakersfield places to eat closed down Monday, because of well being code violations.

The Kern County Public Wellbeing Companies Division gives the Village Grill in Downtown Bakersfield, a rating of just 58 per cent.

Inspectors say the restaurant stayed open, even although there was an lively vermin infestation.

They say the Village Grill will have to employ an exterminator to get rid of cockroaches ahead of it can open again.

Village Grill Courtesy: Kern County Health Office

India Bistro on Ming Avenue also closed yesterday.

Inspectors pointed to a microorganisms problem. They say the restaurant stayed open up even when sewage overflowed into the facility.

The cafe also did not have an environmental health and fitness allow posted.